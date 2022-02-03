Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is all set to release on 11th March 2022. The film has been on the watchlist for many cinemagoers for a long, and now, as the date has been unveiled, the excitement is sky-high. Today, we’ll be sharing some exciting rumours about the film that helped the film a lot is creating ripples in the news world.

Advertisement

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film marks Prabhas’ return to romance after a long time. The film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year and is expected to enjoy a record-breaking spree at the box office. But before hitting the big screens, there are some exciting rumours that floored us. The first is about the Darling actor‘s remuneration, the second is about the film’s budget and the third one is about the OTT offer received.

Advertisement

Getting started one by one, let’s first address the rumour of Prabhas’ fees. As per several reports, the actor is charging a huge amount of 100 crores for Radhe Shyam. Not just that, he’ll be even taking a cut in profit of the theatrical business. Considering the actor’s box office track record and PAN Indian appeal, we won’t be surprised if it turns out to be true. Sadly, no one (including the actor and the makers) are going to reveal it!

The second rumour is about the film’s huge huge budget. Reportedly, Radhe Shyam is riding on a budget of 400 crores. After watching the trailer, we do agree that a lot of money has been spent to create jaw-dropping moments. However, the figure of 400 crores is too much to believe.

Last but not least is the rumour about Radhe Shyam receiving a monstrous offer from a streaming giant for a direct OTT release. If reports are to be believed, RS was offered 400 crores for direct OTT release during the pandemic. However, the makers turned down the offer.

What do you think? Do these rumours sound true to you? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Minnal Murali Featured With DC Superhero Aquaman In Kerala’s Engineering Question Paper, Director Basil Joseph’s Post Goes Viral

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube