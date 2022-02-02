The uncertainty of Covid once again took a heavy toll on the film industry. Biggies like Radhe Shyam, RRR, Prithviraj, and other films postponed their release dates due to restrictions in place. Now, as cases have come under control, release dates are coming out, and honestly, it’s a complete mess.

Advertisement

A day before yesterday, RRR makers announced their final release date of 25th March. This came as a change in the plan that was informed a few days back. After moving on from the original release date of 7th January, the makers had proclaimed that the film will either release on 18th March (Holi) or 28th April. Now, seems that the real reason for moving the date by a week has come to light.

Advertisement

Radhe Shyam has just locked the release date of 11th March. It’s learned that the RRR makers didn’t want to take any risk and made sure to keep a gap of two weeks between two big-ticket releases. Such a gap will benefit both films.

For the unversed, Radhe Shyam was slated to release on 14th January. But the plan was changed when spikes of Covid cases were witnessed in several states.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who plays the character of Prerna in Radhe Shyam, is on cloud nine with the response to the film’s trailer. In addition, she calls the film a love story where the couple fights unforeseen battles and forces which are beyond their comprehension.

“The film has witnessed an incredible amount of excitement and it feels fantastic to have the audience wait for your movie so eagerly. The uproar created by those who loved the trailer was heartwarming to watch,” Pooja said (as per IANS).

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Pic In A Bathrobe With Cropping Hands & Asks, “Whose Hand It Is” Netizens Reply, “Rekha Ji Ka”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube