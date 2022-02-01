Bollywood celebrities often make headlines for linkup rumours with their co-stars in films. And this has been the trend since forever and some of them have even gotten married to each other. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Hrithik Roshan was linked with his ‘Kites’ actress Barbara Mori and reportedly gave a very expensive gift to her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hrithik’s professional relationship with Barbara was the talk of the town. The greek god isn’t just a good actor but also an amazing dancer and charmer. He surely knows how to woo his audiences and fans on the silver screen. The Rakesh Roshan directorial was released in 2010 but failed to impress the fans.

If the reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan’s professional relationship with Barbara Mori led to havoc in his personal life with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Their rumoured relationship was the talk of the town and well, their chemistry in the film was undoubtedly great.

According to a report by International Business Times, Sussanne Khan left Hrithik Roshan’s house amid his linkup rumours with Barbara Mori and went to her parent’s house to live with them.

While Hrithik who is fondly known as ‘Duggu’ was shooting for the film, he went out of the way to make Mori feel welcomed in Bollywood and gave her an expensive gift. The Kites’ actor gifted a lavish vanity van to the Mexican actress which was worth around 1.5-2 crores.

And well, this did leave a sweet impact on Barbara Mori who used the van to travel daily to the sets and really enjoyed Hrithik Roshan’s extraordinary gesture.

That indeed was a really sweet gesture.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan gifting a Lavish vanity van to Mexican actress Barbara Mori? Tell us in the space below.

