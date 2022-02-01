Deepika Padukone is all over the news for all the good reasons. The actor will be next seen in Gehraiyaan that is all set to hit the OTT space on February 11, 2022. While the anticipation for the film is growing with each passing day, the Padmaavat actor most recently hit the headlines for her Instagram battle. Very unlikely of Padukone, the actor in her latest Instagram activity decided to give it back to an Insta influencer named Freddy Birdy, who took a dig at the clothes the cast is wearing during the promotions.

For the unversed, team Gehraiyaan including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa is promoting the Shakun Batra directorial as we speak. The team has been serving some chic looks in the past few days. But turns out Freddy Birdy wasn’t really impressed by them who decided to comment on the length of the outfits Deepika and Ananya wore.

Freddy Birdy took a dig on Instagram referring to Newton’s law and later Deepika Padukone also gave him back but cryptically. After replying to Deepika in a separate post addressing her directly, Freddy has now again decided to taunt the actor. Read on to know more about the same.

Taking to his now-private Instagram account, Freddy Birdy shared a story in which he wrote, “Everybody isn’t judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!” He hasn’t tagged Deepika Padukone directly in his post this time as he did in his last, but doesn’t it hint at his latest feud with the Gehraiyaan fame?

Meanwhile, at first, reacting to Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday’s outfits Freddy Birdy had written, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.”

A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.” Replying to it, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She also added a ‘#IYKYK’ sticker.

This reached Freddy Birdy who decided to address Deepika Padukone directly and wrote, “Dear Deepika, I’m not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears for all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career. Love, Fred.”

