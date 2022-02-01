South Korean boy band ‘BTS’ enjoys a massive fan following in India. The K-Pop band’s mind-blowing performances managed to grab everyone’s attention. They surely know how to win everyone’s hearts. Now in a new video, the band members are seen reacting to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song ‘India Waale’ from ‘Happy New Year’.

The South Korean boy band, which comprises seven members and was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Now they are one of the biggest music sensations in history. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.

Almost every day, pictures and videos of the K Pop band members featuring V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are shared on social media. Often the pictures and videos go viral on social media. Now a new video has been released on YouTube wherein they are seen enjoying as they were listening to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song ‘India Waale’ from Fahan Khan directorial ‘Happy New Year’.

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video was shared on YouTube, the comment section was filled with BTS fans. A user wrote, “When he said Namaste India ” I was like they are Best Ever ” Love you . We are proud to be Indian,” another user wrote, “I wish they would really react to this song and other popular Indian songs too.”

A netizen wrote, “I’m so happy that BTS loves India too They supported India a lot in this pandemic thanks to u guys. Sarangayo bts and my bts army.” Another social media user commented, “I’m very happy seeing this video because I’m also an Indian and I’m moreover happy because only Indians don’t have interest in Korean songs they also have same interest in Indian bollywood songs …. I’m delighted.”

