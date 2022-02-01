Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on both Twitter and Instagram. The actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of himself wearing a bathrobe and cropping a pic of an actresses’ hand asking netizens ‘Whose hand it is?’ and the fans dragged his rumoured ex-girlfriend Rekha’s name in the comments section.

For those of you who don’t know, the Umrao Jaan actress and Senior Bachchan has an alleged romance history. Rekha has time and again confessed her love for Amitabh in various interviews and this has apparently also caused havoc in his married life with actress and wife Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing a throwback picture in a bathrobe, Amitabh Bachchan cropped an actresses’ hand in the same and captioned it, “बताइए किसका हाथ ? whose hand is it ..??” Any guesses? It is Sridevi’s hand and netizens dragged Rekha’s name in the comments section.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s picture here:

Reacting to Big B’s picture, a user commented, “Rekha ma’am ka hath hai.” Another user commented, “Apki ex ka haath hai.” A third user commented, “Rekha ji ka 😂” A fourth user commented, “😂😂 rekha ji Ka Haat H Sayed” A fifth user commented, “Rekha je ka😂.”

Choreographer Farah Khan also reacted to Amitabh Bachchan’s picture and commented, “Sridevi ❤️.” For those of you who don’t know, Senior Bachchan has worked with the late actress in quite a few movies including Judaai, Khuda Gawah and Inquilaab to name a few.

Big B time and again share throwback pictures on his Twitter and Instagram account and keep his fans entertained.

