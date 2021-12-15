In the past, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s alleged relationship often made headlines. Although there was a lot of news about their affair, the two superstars were never affected. Back in the day, veteran actor Ranjeet talked about their affair and revealed due to her small request, the actress was replaced from his 1990 directorial film Kaarnama.

Meanwhile, Big B never minced a word about the actress, but the Khubsoorat fame used to mention her feelings for AB.

Ranjeet was known for carrying a bad boy image as he was also known for playing negative characters in the majority of the films. According to reports, Ranjeet recalled the time when he replaced Rekha from Kaarnama after she asked him to shift her shooting schedule to morning so that she can spend time with Amitabh Bachchan in the evening.

Ranjeet said, “One day Rekha called and requested if I could move to a morning shift as she wanted to spend evenings with Amitabh Bachchan.”

Due to her scheduling issues, actor Dharmendra recommended casting Anita Raaj in Kaarnama. Later, both the lead actors opted out of the film and eventually, the film was made with Vinod Khanna and Farha Raaz.

In a 1984 interview with Filmfare, the Umrao Jaan actress had spoken about Big B’s denial of their relationship, she had said, “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, his family, his children. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him and he loves me, that’s it! If he’d reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?”

As of now, Rekha is still single, while Amitabh Bachchan is enjoying his marital life with Jaya Bachchan.

