Late Hindi movie director Yash Chopra has given the industry many amazing movies to cherish. One such movie was back in 1981 called ‘Silsila’ which featured Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and many more. But did you know, while making the movie, the late director was scared to cast Jaya and Rekha together?

Let’s find out why the director was afraid to cast the two actresses in the movie.

Well, in that time frame Amitabh Bachchan was married to Jaya and strong rumours were suggesting that the actor was also having a romantic link-up with actress Rekha! The movie Silsila was loosely based on the love triangle of the trio. His whole motive of the movie was to create a classic flick that would remain in the minds of the viewers forever. Previously, the director was not happy with the original cast (Parveen Babi, Smita, and Amitabh). Thus, he decided to make changes.

During an old interview with BBC, Yash Chopra remembered when he asked Amitabh over the topic of casting Jaya and Rekha in the movie, and how scared he was to do so. The late director said, “It was Amitji who asked me if I was happy… content with the casting (Smita, Parveen, and Amitabh) and do I feel it is the ideal casting. I told him I wanted to cast him, Jayaji, and Rekha. He took a long pause and told me that he was fine with the decision but asked me to convince the two actresses. I was always on tenterhooks and scared because it was real life coming into reel life. I had told both (Jaya and Rekha) of them that koi gadbadi na ho.”

It said that at first Jaya Bachchan had rejected working in Yash’s movie, however, the climax of the movie changed her mind and she accepted the offer!

Meanwhile, Yash Chopra passed away on 21st October 2012, as a result of multiple organ failures. The director’s last movie was titled “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and featured Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan along with Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and many more.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will appear next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Dharmendra.

