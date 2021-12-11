Tadap Box Office Day 8: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria’s Film Stays Over 1 Crore Mark On Second Friday

For Tadap to go past the lifetime of over 30 crores, it needed to register at least 1 crore m on its second Friday. That’s exactly what happened as the film brought in 1.02 crores. Compared to the 1.51 crores that the film had collected on Thursday, this is fair enough because from here at least growth can be expected today and tomorrow.

The Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer romantic drama ‘Tadap’ has collected 22.07 crores so far and should go past the 25 crores mark by the time the second weekend is through. From there on it would behold over the weekdays that would decide how quickly would it reach the 30 crores milestone. Since there is no Bollywood release the week after, some footfalls will keep trickling in before Sajid Nadiadwala brings his ‘83 on 24th December.

Meanwhile, the production house has moved on from the last big-ticket film Baaghi 3 that was released before the pandemic and would now be taking forward the campaign with first Tadap and now ‘83. While former by Milan Luthria has managed to register decent collections which were the best expectations on the current tomes, all eyes are on ‘83 to do what Sooryavanshi did for the box office as the first biggie post the pandemic.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

