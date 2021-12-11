Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Starrer Starts Decently At Major Multiplexes!

It was a multiplexes driven start for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as the film brought in 3.75 crores on an opening day. Due to the sudden traction that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor film gained prior to the release, the film has opened up to a decent response to the ticket windows.

Nonetheless, this is where the Abhishek Kapoor directed film stands currently and now from here all that it needs to do is grow well. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a mid-budget film but the star presence of its two actors and the director involved with it means that the credentials are higher, and as a result, the lifetime collections need to be at least 30-40 crores.

One can foresee that happening though since the word of mouth amongst the youth is good. Though one can’t expect families with kids to step into theatres pronto, at least couples could well venture into it and this is what will make a difference to where exactly this entertaining romantic drama could eventually head for.

Did you guys watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui yet? Tell us in the space below.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

