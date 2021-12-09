Ayushmann Khurrana is well-known for his choice of films that mostly revolve around meaningful social issues and looks like there is another addition to the list. He will soon be seen playing the lead role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which revolves around the concept of LGBTQ. In a recent interaction with the media, the director of the film, Abhishek Kapoor, opened up on the discussion around casting authentic actors while narrating such LBGTQ+ stories.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ayushmann’s next is based on a love story between a transgender woman and a local boy from the north. The movie stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and is all set to hit the theatres on November 10, 2021.

Advertisement

In an interview with the DNA director, Abhishek Kapoor opened up on why trans artists were not cast in the film even though the story is about the stigma around them. He believes that the topic needs to be dealt with in a sensitive manner at least initially so that the story reaches the masses.

“When I was making this film, we definitely went down the road of casting a trans-person in this role. But, the thing is, this is not the only film that is going to be made on the trans community, but it is the first, so, I thought it needs a bit of soft handling, you can’t go all out. Otherwise, you won’t have people come in to hear the story.”, Abhishek Kapoor said.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director believes that such a notion is more valid in the west mainly because they are way ahead of us on such topics.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek Kapoor added, “I realize that there is so much fascination and even adamancy about ‘trans people should only play trans characters and actors’ but why so much about the actors? Why don’t people want to know about trans people telling trans stories? Why should only a trans director make a trans film? Will Dalits only play Dalits characters? If you want to talk about acceptance, you want to talk about normalizing, you have to embrace everyone and everybody has to embrace everybody.”

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals A Director Once Told Him “You Don’t Sell” After He Rejected His Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube