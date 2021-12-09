Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film. But he wasn’t the first choice for the film. Scroll down to know more.

Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional weight-lifting champion Manvinder, who doesn’t want to get married. However, he falls in love with the Zumba trainer Maanvi Brar in his gym. Their love story takes a twist when he comes to know about Brar’s sexuality.

While the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to release tomorrow, Ayushmann Khurrana’s role was originally supposed to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput, as per the Times of India report. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor was keen on casting SSR but due to the actor’s tragic demise, Ayushmann came on board.

The filmmaker and Sushant have previously worked together in a couple of films. SSR’s debut film Kaipoche, which turned him into an overnight sensation, was helmed by Abhishek. They even worked together in Kedarnath that also had actress Sara Ali Khan making her debut.

Meanwhile, director Abhishek Kapoor opened up about casting Vaani Kapoor as trans-woman opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Speaking to DNA, he said, “I was contemplating whether we should go with a trans person or not. All of those questions were arising and if we had to go with a leading lady from the industry, I just thought that nobody would have agreed to it. I was contemplating various names but Ayushman suggested Vaani but I was not very sure. However, when I sent the script to her what was really commendable is she read it and she loved it. I found it really amazing because normally no leading lady would play this part because of what their brands will think about them, what their audience will think, there were so many other ways to position themselves in the commercial world that they wouldn’t want to go down this road, but she picked it up and she sunk her teeth into it and I really appreciated the trust which she had in me.”

