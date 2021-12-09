Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor‘s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set for a release tomorrow. With big Bollywood releases underperforming at ticket windows, there are doubts about how this film will be received considering its niche kind of subject. However, its advance booking at the box office pretty much suggests a promising start.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, unlike big films like Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2, this Ayushmann Khurrana led film is enjoying a much better response in meaty markets of Bollywood. Before wasting any time, let’s dig into details of advance booking, one day before the film releases.

Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai is showing a really good response to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Here’s the film is running almost full in 15% shows if we talk about advance booking. It’s much better than the aforementioned biggies. The response to get better by today’s night. A good start is expected from the city.

Delhi-NCR

Ayushmann Khurrana has been playing a north Indian guy since his very first film and has earned a decent following in the region over the years. But surprisingly, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui seems low on buzz here as advance booking isn’t as expected. Let’s see how tomorrow it picks up.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru narrates the same story as that of the Delhi-NCR region. Advance booking is almost negligible with no show in filling fast mode.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is just about average with 5-8% shows filling fast in advance booking.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is showing a slightly better response than Mumbai for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and the reason is pretty simple. The film has a backdrop of this city, so it’s bound to perform well here.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is below average with just a few shows filling fast here.

Pune, Kolkata & Chennai

Pune and Chennai are on the same level with just a few shows running almost full in advance booking for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Kolkata is showing negligible buzz.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Picture From Mehendi Ceremony Leaked But Are They Even Legit? – Fact Check!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube