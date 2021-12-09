Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot is all the world wants to witness right now. There have been numerous reports regarding their mehendi and other wedding festivities. Stringent rules have been laid for guests in order to avoid any leakage of the event on social media. Well, it looks like the groom did not have much say in it all! Scroll below for details.

As most know, celebrities these days often opt for a private ceremony. Often the wedding footage or the pictures are later sold at whopping cost. We last saw it happening at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. It is also reported that VicKat has received an offer of 100 crores from a streaming giant to sell their footage.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif is bearing 75% expenses of the big-fat Indian wedding. It is also said that Six Senses Fort is providing its space for free, in order to enjoy huge publicity. But the other budget including travelling expenses of guests, security arrangements and other things are being majorly decided by the actress. Vicky Kaushal reportedly has little or no say in these decisions.

Just not that, the report states that Vicky Kaushal wasn’t very keen on the idea of signing NDAs, confiscating cell phones and other stringent rules. However, since he was only contributing 25% of the expenses, it was Katrina Kaif who was calling the shots.

Vicky wasn’t even happy with the idea of a complete bar on media coverage, but apparently, Katrina made her own decisions.

That sounds bizarre, isn’t it? But only time will tell the truth!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be taking their pheras today. The muhurat is said to be around 3:45 PM today.

