Actor Aayush Sharma is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ as his performance has been praised.

He credits his co-star and brother-in-law Salman Khan for amplifying the presence of his much-talked-about character Rahuliya in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial.

Talking about how his performance was at par with Salman in the film, Aayush Sharma in a conversation with IANS said: “I am too small in the chart to even come close to Salman Khan but I think just the character is so grey and the whole narrative is around him. So, I think it was a surprising thing for the people and I think even for his fans… For, a very long time he (Salman) has not done a very dark film. This is indeed a dark action film.

“I think the character is what people like… I am thankful and grateful he was there. He amplifies the presence of this character.”

For his flawless performance, Aayush Sharma feels that “nobody expected this out of me”.

Was he expecting such a response?

“When the film began, I was like there is a Salman Khan in it I hope I don’t get completely washed out in this whole film. My intentions were I justify my presence in the film. I didn’t expect the reactions I have been getting… The kind of reactions people have been giving post the film has released and how people have responded to the character I was actually taken aback and I was overwhelmed by it.

Aayush Sharma added: “I was playing a negative character in the film and suddenly people are coming out and tweeting a grey character’s dialogue … people back home say ‘we are also Rahuliya’ that kind of thing started happening and I didn’t expect that.”

