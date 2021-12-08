Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut is known to be the controversy queen for all known reasons. The actress has been straightforward and brutally blunt about the statements she makes. Well, there was a time when the actress had also taken a jab at veteran actress Urmila Matondkar.

Let’s see what took place between the two actresses.

In an old interview with Times Now when Kangana Ranaut was questioned on her making controversial statements just to enter into political parties like the BJP, the actress then called herself a feminist but in the very next instant we see her insulting Urmila Matondkar.

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut said that, “One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure it’s not very difficult to get a ticket… Even Urmila Matondkar is a soft p*rn star. I know it’s very blatant… But she’s not known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Well, this jab by Kangana was taken because previously Urmila had slammed her by telling her to take a look at her home town Himachal Pradesh before pointing fingers at Maharashtra or Mumbai. While calling her Rudali, Urmila also said, “Why did this person who has been given Y-security from taxpayers’ money not give information about the drug nexus to the police?.” While making her statement Urmila also went on to state that just because someone is shouting, it doesn’t mean they’re right.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in A. L. Vijay’s directorial Thalaivi which is a story about Jayalalithaa who’s a journey from being a young actress in the Tamil film industry to becoming a powerful figure in the world of politics is shown beautifully. The movie also features Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Bhagyashree, and many more.

On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar turned from actress to a politician and is now part of the Shiv Sena.

