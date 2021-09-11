Advertisement

Thalaivii Box Office: There was no real surprise when the Hindi version of Thalaivii failed to take any sort of opening. With leading multiplexes not screening the film and all other prevalent factors related to occupancy etc. coming into play, the footfalls weren’t expected at all.

This is now visible with the first day collections turning out to be mere 0.25 crores*. This is lesser than any other notable Bollywood film that has released in 2021. Looking at this, one wonders if Thalaivii could have entirely done away with the theatrical release and arrived straight on the OTT. Perhaps there is a contractual agreement due to which a theatrical release is a must as otherwise the numbers which are trickling in won’t even cover the basic cost of operations of screening a film.

Advertisement

From here, one can’t really expect anything to come out for the Kangana Ranaut‘s Thalaivii regardless of the reviews coming the film’s way.

Perhaps the right barometer would be the response that it gets on Netflix when it arrives there in a couple of weeks from now, though there too the numbers are never quite revealed so it would all boil down to word of mouth and subsequent buzz of Thalaivii.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii? Share in the comments section below.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Shang Chi Box Office (India): Slides During The Weekdays, Still Has A Decent First Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube