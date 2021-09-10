Advertisement

Master filmmaker Christopher Nolan finally announces his new film one year within the release of his spy thriller, Tenet. Nolan’s latest outing will be revolving around J. Robert Oppenheimer “the father of Atomic bomb” and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during World War II and the director is eyeing to cast Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy.

In the past, the Inception filmmakers have shown his disappointment towards Warner Bros, when the studio decided to release their films the same day on digital platforms as theatre.

None of the Christopher Nolan films were produced outside Warner Bros; according to Deadline, for his latest World War II release, the director is looking out for different studios to produce the film. While Warner tried to release Tenet on the streaming platform, Nolan was adamant to release the mind-bending film in theatres.

In a previous interview, Christopher Nolan went on to call HBO Max the worst streaming platform after WB announced their entire 2021 film schedule to release movies simultaneously in theaters and on streaming platforms. His feud with Warner studios raised plenty of questions, whether or not the studios will continue to produce Nolan’s high budget films in future.

Nothing major has been revealed about the project yet, but fans will be eagerly waiting to know some more details about the World War II film. Talking about casting, the new film will be Cillian Murphy and Nolan’s fourth collaboration after The Dark Knight, Inception and 2017’s Dunkirk.

Interestingly, Dunkirk was Christopher Nolan’s first film for which he earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Sources say that Nolan is in talks with Sony and Universal, along with Warners and Paramount. The conversation is taking place with the highest executive levels of the major studios.

A few months back, Netflix film chief Scott Stuber had said that he will be convincing Christopher Nolan to release his next for the streaming platform, even though Nolan had stated that he’ll never make a movie for the streaming giant.

