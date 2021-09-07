Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is without a doubt one of the accomplished actors in the industry today, who doesn’t seem to be ageing. With an applaud worthy career spanning over four decades, Anil had given us his fans and audiences across the globe some memorable characters in Bollywood and Hollywood films.

While over 95% of the actor’s films are Bollywood, his Hollywood filmography includes titles like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible. But did you know, he could have had another maaing H’wood film to his name? As per the actor’s own confession, he had auditioned for a part in Christopher Nolan’s Inception featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. Well, read all about it below.

In 2020, Anil Kapoor took to social media and spoke about auditioning for Nolan’s science fiction action film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. The Nayak actor tweeted, “Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_!”

Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_! The @TENETFilm trailer is amazing & I know it will bring the audiences back in the theatres to watch it! https://t.co/B8dWpCCZfs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

Advertisement

We wonder which role had Anil Kapoor auditioned for. Do you think he would have left a last impressing with it? Let us know in the comments below.

Released in 2010, Inception starred Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. Besides Leo, the Christopher Nolan directorial also featured Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page,[a] Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

As per reports, the film grossed over $828 million worldwide and becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2010. It won four Academy Awards – Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. It was nominated in four other categories too – Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2020 film Malang. He also starred in the web series AK vs AK where he played himself. Anil will soon be seen in the multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Ayesha Takia Lashed Out At Siddharth Mallya & Said, “Don’t Be Condescending & Defend Your Freakin Staff”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube