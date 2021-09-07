Advertisement

Dino Morea is currently part of the historic period drama series The Empire wherein he essays the role of Shaibani Khan. While recently talking about the show and the response it’s receiving as well as the backlash, the actor spoke about his equation with ex-flame Bipasha Basu ever since they split nearly two decades ago.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Dino were in a relationship from 1996 to 2002. In their career, they have shared screen space several times, some of which were the 2002 releases Raaz and Gunaah, Ishq Hai Tumse (2004), Chehraa (2005) and more.

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Dino Morea got candid about his ex-girlfriend Bipasha Basu and the relationship they share. Talking about whether his relationship with Bipasha changed after they parted ways, The Empire star said, “My equation with Bipasha Basu from Raaz to Gunaah had not changed. I don’t think it changed ever. Yes, we were dating when we were shooting Raaz. Then we were not dating during Gunaah. But, I think we were both professional actors and we both wanted to be professional on the sets and in the industry.”

He added, “We did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did. I think we both handled everything very professionally.”

Further talking about his equation with Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea said, “My equation with her is still…I mean we both respect each other and we both are still friendly, very friendly. In fact, we don’t talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful. So, the equation is great!”

On the personal front, post breaking up with Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu was in a very high-profile relationship with John Abraham from 2002–2011. After filming alongside each other in the 2015 film Alone, Bipasha fell in love with Karan Singh Grover and the two have been happily married since April 30, 2016.

