Actor Dino Morea’s first look from ‘The Empire’ has been unveiled.

Dino looks regal and ferocious as a warlord in the most awaited magnum opus ‘The Empire’.

Dino Morea said: “My look in ‘The Empire’ is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet may be desirable. Could probably make the audience feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look.”

‘The Empire’ is produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment). ‘The Empire’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previously Dino Morea spoke about the political thriller Tandav that was embroiled in controversy. He said, “I was away from the screen for a long time because I felt I had not been getting good offers. Acting is my first calling and I would never leave a chance if I get a good role.”

“When I got the offer for ‘Tandav‘, I loved the script in the first read and didn’t want to miss a chance to work with Ali Abbas Zafar. The ensemble cast also is amazing and diverse. I believe ‘Tandav’ was a once in a lifetime chance and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” he added.

