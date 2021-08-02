Advertisement

Ashnoor Kaur is just 17 and already excelling in her acting career. From her successful television career with shows like Patiala Babes and Jhansi Ki Rani to her extraordinary Bollywood stint with Manmarziyaan and Sanju – this diva is setting examples for many. The beauty recently scored 94% in her CBSE 12th board exams and is now spilling the beans on how she managed to do that.

The Sanju actress in an interview revealed that she wanted to bust the myth of people who think that actors can’t be intelligent.

In a conversation with News 18, Ashnoor Kaur opened up on her 12th board exams result and said, “I wanted to set an example. Many people came to me and said that you have proved us wrong that actors can’t be intelligent. They are intelligent. It is about your passion, your talent and the choices. It is not related to mental ability and intellect.”

Talking about her family’s reaction to her result, Ashnoor Kaur said, “I was expecting that my result will be good. I had worked very hard. I had given my hundred percent in all my vivas and practicals because I did not want to disappoint myself. I had set expectations. I wanted to make my parents proud. Before the results, I was nervous. I had not checked my class 11th grades and did not know how it would all be counted in the final result. My parents were there with me when I checked it online. We all screamed in excitement. It was a nice family moment. I have recently got a Shih Tzu pup and he also started licking me.”

That’s really sweet!

Announcing her board result on her Instagram, Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “AND 94% IT IS PEOPLE #12thboards Feeling accomplished, as I didn’t disappoint myself and my near & dear ones… Hardwork paid off!!! All I have to say is, where there’s a will, there’s always, ALWAYS a way!”

Congratulations, Ashnoor!

