Kapil and Bharti Singh have been inseparable since their The Kapil Sharma Show’s last season. The duo has been working together since their Comedy Circus days, but it’s TKSS, they have got a chance to share screen space. Now, the duo and their team are all set to be back with a brand new season of TKSS but wait, they are already in a mood.

Recently, Kapil shared an Instagram story in which he and Bharti Singh are singing a viral song ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ in a car. Frustrated by their singing skills, a female fan who is waiting for a selfie with the duo runs away after hearing the song and hides her face.

Meanwhile, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go on air later this month.

Reportedly, Bharti Singh and other members will be facing a pay cut for TKSS and it’s as huge as 50%. Speaking about the same, Bharti said, “Itne saal hum ek channel par kaam karte hain aur woh hamaari har baat maante hain, toh aaj jab woh saamne se help maang rahe hain toh mujhe nahi lagta hai ki kisi bhi artiste ne mana kiya hoga. They listened to us and fulfilled all our requests and demands when things were fine,” reports Times Of India.

“I know sabke paise cut rahe hain. I feel jo set pe technicians hain, unke paise nahi cut nahi karne chahiye. We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat. So, I don’t think anyone had an issue in taking a pay cut,” she added.

Not just TKSS, Bharti reportedly faced a cut of 70% for Dance Deewane.

