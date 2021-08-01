Advertisement

Palak Sidhwani who plays the character of Sonu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys quite a fan following on social media. The beauty shared a video on Instagram dancing on Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful track ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re’ and her dance performance is winning the hearts all over!

Palak has over 1 million followers on Instagram and keeps giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhawani captioned it, “Impromptu reels are the best!! ❤️🌈💃 With the sweetest and the most graceful dancer I’ve ever come across!! @snehakapoor_ski 😘”.

Palak Sidhwani dancing on Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re’ is a sight to behold.

Fans were quick to react to the TMKOC actresses’ video and poured love in the comments section. A user commented, “I am biggest fan of you…. You are my heart and soul…… Sending love and happiness🥺 really you are sweetest person 💙😍 Angel come on earth 🌎 I can proudly say that I am a palakian you are beautiful and preety girl❤👑 queen of the universe….. my heart beats for you beautiful girl.,…”

Palak Sidhwani is lucky to have such fans in life.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also wished her fans on the occasion of ‘International Friendship Day’ and shared a reel on her Instagram with a caption that read, “I know this reel is in no relation to friendship day but Happy Friendship Day guys!!! ❤️😘😝”

That’s one killer transition, Palak!

What are your thoughts on Palak Sidhawani’s dance performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re’? Tell us in the comments below.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hina Khan Reveals Getting Injured While Learning To Bike For ‘Lines’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube