Zeeshan Khan has been making headlines for a while now. From pulling off a bathrobe stunt at the Goa airport to surprising Kartik Aaryan in a panda outfit – the young actor is making heads turn with his quirky actions every now and then. If the reports are to be believed, Khan is confirmed for Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss 15 OTT release.

Yes, that’s correct. Are y’all ready for some kick-as* content in the house? Well, we are.

According to ETimes, Zeeshan Khan has been confirmed for Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss 15 OTT release. Although when the publication got in touch with the Kumkum Bhagya actor, he refused to comment on the same by not reverting back to it.

However, besides Zeeshan Khan, the confirmed contestants for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 (Karan Johar to host the OTT phase) are singer Neha Bhasin and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.

Meanwhile, back in June, the Kumkum Bhagya actor pulled off a bathrobe stunt with Air India at the Goa airport. Sharing the video on YouTube, he titled it ‘They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew.’

Zeeshan Khan can be seen talking to a girl in the video and telling her his plan of breaking a Guinness World Record and travelling in a bathrobe. The Kumkum Bhagya actor is surrounded by the Air India authorities and they didn’t allow him to fly in the same.

Zeeshan Khan can be seen saying, “Air India staff is a bummer,” in the video. And talking about this whole incident with Hindustan Times, the Kumkum Bhagya actor said, “Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. Who decides it’s inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public. If I’m comfortable, then what’s the issue? And I believe in doing what I want to. For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly.”

Are y’all excited to see the Kumkum Bhagya actor in Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

