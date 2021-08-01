Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mrs Roshan Sodhi, aka actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, has been part of the hit series for over a decade now (she first featured in the series in 2008). But despite seeing her transform over this span of time, we are yet shocked to see these throwback pictures from her younger days. She looks unrecognizable!

On the occasion of her best friend’s (even her cousin’s wife) birthday, Jennifer took to social media and shared a long heartfelt and a series of pictures with some interesting details about their time together during their prime days. Can you guess which one is the TMKOC actress? Only true fans will be successful.

Posting a series of pictures from their younger days, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal captioned the post, “We not only spent our whole childhood together but have fondest memories of each and everything we did- be it galavanting on my Sunny towards bargi or sadar… or eating at 5pm at Navneeta… or going to grotto together …or eating at coffee house/Anna’s cafe…having pastry and pattice like bhukkad … fooling ur sister every day and giving her penalty to make tea… having loads and loads of tea ( that too from Ramlal)….”

These weren’t the only fun things the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal did when she was young. Further details some more of her youth escapades, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s post further read, “Watching every dussehra together from your place and commenting on every one’s dressing… and our code words ( issh) and ulti pulti language… if your house was locked-coming to your place by climbing on guava tree and then crossing all roof tiles…the best episodes were when every month I used to call and talk in Menaka’s voice and fooling your strict grandfather and then you coming in rickshaw and I picking you up (Mah God, can’t imagine we did all that)… though touch wood, though we fought only once, but that fight was killing….”

Check out the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress’ post here:

Did you recognize Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal?

