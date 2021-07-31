Sonu Nigam Takes Another Dig At Music Reality Shows & Hopes 'Super Singer' Makers Won't Ask Him For Melodrama

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam has always been a man of clear words. He likes to speak (and post his Instagram photos) without any filters. The same he has done regarding the brouhaha about the ‘fake praise’ and ‘adding melodrama’ in the music reality shows.

In a recent interview, he was asked if he would still opt to judge a reality show after all the controversies. In a very ‘Sonu Nigam‘ kind of reply, he said nobody has the right to tell him how to behave. Well, as we said, this man is at his candid best & unfiltered.

Read for yourself what he has to say. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don’t want to do on reality shows?”

Before this, Sonu Nigam has been a part of music reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He’s currently judging a Bengali music reality show, Super Singer, on Star Jalsa. In the same interview, he also hoped that the makers of Super Singer wouldn’t ask him to add any melodrama to the show.

He added, “I’m judging a show in Bengal – Super Singer on Star Jalsa. I feel it’s a show of my interest. It has Kaushiki Chakraborty and Kumar Sanu and a purist atmosphere. I feel comfortable there and hope they won’t ask me for such melodrama. If they do, we’ll see!”

Last year in a viral video, Sonu Nigam was seen interacting with popular filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and exposing the truth behind the singing reality shows like Indian Idol. In the video, Sonu talking to the filmmaker, said, “There are lots of shows, where the songs are played are dub. They don’t want to show the faltered scene, they show it by correcting it,” referring to a part where judges pointing out contestants’ faltering while performing their rendition.

