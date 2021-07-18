Sony Television’s age-old singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been in a bit of a soup lately. Tackling the accusations of being ‘too dramatic’, makers are trying every trick in the books to bring its lost charm back. Sonu Nigam has been one of the earliest judges of the show, and he has to say something about ‘fake-praising the contestants’ & more.

All this started when legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar in an interview, revealed how he was asked to praise the contestants. Sonu, in his latest conversation, has talked about how you can’t always praise the contestants.

He also logically explains why it’s not good for the careers of these up & coming singers as well. While talking to ETimes, Sonu Nigam said, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven’t if we keep praising them.”

“It’s very natural to make mistakes on the stage. You can’t make everything perfect. Thoda flaws hai toh bhi chalega (It’s ok even if there are some flaws). These flaws make the show interesting. Some contestants are born talented; some work hard and learn. A few instantly get success while a few of them shine later,” added Sonu Nigam.

Sonu Nigam also reveals why he doesn’t choose many reality shows to be a part of. He said, “You won’t see me in every other show. There are reasons for which I say yes to only a few shows. This is not because I am old school. But I am in the right school. I have grown up seeing my seniors practising hours after hours, dedicating their lives to music, honing skills. And I learned from them.”

