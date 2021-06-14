Over the last couple of weeks, Indian Idol 12 has been in the headlines for not all good reasons. Amit Kumar revealed he was asked to praise the contestants during the Kishore Kumar special episode. Then, Abhijeet Sawant said that the makers now focus more on the contestants’ tragic stories than their talent. Given all this, Sonu Nigam has now shared what he thinks of it.

Advertisement

Sonu, who has judged reality shows such as Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, said sob stories are a marketing strategy. While revealing that they are working, he also added that the participants in these shows are “extremely talented.” Read all he said below.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Sonu Nigam spoke about the sob stories shown in reality shows and why they are a part of it. He said, “If they weren’t working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place.”

However, Sonu Nigam also added that these sob stories do not take away from the fact that the contestants on the reality shows are talented. He said, “I also feel that the contestants in reality shows are extremely talented. They are ‘dhurandhars’. Secondly, the definition of entertainment varies from person to person. Recently, I was watching a Korean film and I connected with it because it reminded me of my struggles, but it could be boring for someone else.”

He concluded by saying, “Who am I to comment on the music reality shows? They are doing well, getting good viewership and the singers are phenomenal.”

When asked if he would judge a music reality show today, Sonu Nigam said, “I will go with my gut feeling. If I feel I can contribute to a show and they come with an offer, why not? If I feel I am a misfit, I won’t do it.”

What are your views on sob stories being a part of reality shows?

Must Read: Paras Chhabra On Doing OTT Shows: “Don’t Want To Be A P*rn Star, Want To Be An Actor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube