TVF continues to rise, be it on the content front or commercial front. Speaking of the commercial prospect, The Viral Fever has joined hands with OTT service, Zee5. All upcoming seasons of the entertainment house including Pitchers season 2, Tripling season 3 and much more will appear as a part of Zee’s library.

TVF has entered into a partnership with Zee5 under which, The Viral Fever’s upcoming shows will be available on Zee’s OTT platform. Also, the existing 13 shows are part of this partnership. Now, that’s really a big leap for both for the partners involved!

Speaking about the same, Manish Kalra (Chief Business Officer of Zee5 India) said, “Our focus for this year is ‘Entertainment Inclusion’, to ensure everybody, irrespective of the demographic and language preference, has access to purposeful entertainment on Zee5. The first step to this has been to further bolster our content offering followed by ensuring we are able to take that content to the right user,” as per the statement.

“Over 60 percent of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of multilingual and diverse titles,” Kalra added further.

Excited about joining hands with TVF, Nimisha Pandey (Head Hindi Originals, Zee5) said, “We are excited to team up with TVF, the creators who put streaming content on the map in this country. Their stories inspire an instant connect as their slice-of-life shows closely mirror the viewers’ lives, with a charming ensemble of characters having relatable quirks brought alive by some very talented actors.”

