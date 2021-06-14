Paras Chhabra rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actor had previously been a part of Splitsvilla, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Karn Sangini amongst other shows. Apart from that, he’s done multiple music videos in the past with Mahira Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and other actresses. With the growing popularity of digital space, every actor wants to be a part of it. But as for Paras, he has a different take.

Many big names from television have entered the digital space. Divyanka Tripathi recently spoke to us and expressed her willingness to be a part of good web shows. Rubina Dilaik said she was open to the idea as well. Sidharth Shukla recently made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

When asked about the same, Paras Chhabra told TOI, “Boundaries might not be there on any platform but I have my own boundaries. I have been offered projects recently which required me to go intimate and over bold. But I feel that rarely are they required in a show. There is mostly no connection of bold scenes with the storyline and they are there to create a buzz.”

Paras Chhabra continued, “Even in going bold, makers today are showing almost everything of an actor and actress. I do not want to be a p*rn star, I want to be an actor.”

But Paras also added that he is already in talks for a couple of web shows. He said, “Despite pandemic and amidst lockdown, I have done so many music videos ever since I came out of the Big Boss house. Before I did Bigg Boss, I had this in mind that I want to do TV serials as a lead. I have done a few shows on TV, apart from reality shows, but now I want to do performance-oriented projects, which I do not think is possible on the medium currently. What my understanding says is that people are more into the OTT platform now, so I am more keen to do shows on the web, for which I am already in talks with a few makers.”

During the conversation, Paras Chhabra added that he wants to get married to Mahira Sharma.

