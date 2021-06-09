Paras Chhabra, although he was popular before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, his stint in the controversial house made him a household name. Fans love him and are eagerly waiting to see him back on their screens again. The former BB 13 contestant has been a part of other reality shows and television shows as well. But did you know that he had also signed a movie in which he was playing the role of Salman Khan?

Yes! You heard that right. While interacting with us exclusively, Paras revealed that he had once signed a movie that unfortunately did not see the day of the light. In that, he was playing a character inspired by Salman. While talking to us, he exactly mimicked the Dabangg actor, and that left us pleasantly surprised.

We were actually playing a game called ‘What If’ with Paras Chhabra wherein we asked him what if he woke up as Salman Khan? In response, he mimicked the Radhe actor, and we were amazed at the perfection. He later opened up about the movie that he had signed, but it never released.

Talking about that film, Paras Chhabra revealed, “aaj se 3-4 saal pehle main ek film karne wala tha, uski maine workshops bhi liye the. I was going to UK. Film ka naam tha ‘Ticket To Bollywood.’ Usme I was playing the role of Salman Khan. Mera character inspired by Salman Khan tha aur mera naam tha Tony. To main Salman sir ki bahut zyada acting karta tha jo maine Bigg Boss me bilkul bhi nahi kiya kyuki mujhe laga main apni beizatti kara lunga ye sab kar ke. Par us waqt I used to play Salman Khan all day. Par wo movie hi nahi hui.”

Wouldn’t it have been amazing to see Paras playing Salman in a movie? You cannot see that movie now, but you can see him mimicking the superstar in the video below.

