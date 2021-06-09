Shivin Narang Must Take ‘Calculated Risks’ Suggests Tarot Card Reader Aditya Nair

Shivin Narang fans are excited about the actor’s Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the film Goodbye. The actor is no less charged up. And it seems his stars are favouring him too. Tarot card reader and healer Aditya Nair says that this is a good time Shivin.

“It is a time of great success for Shivin. New opportunities will be coming his way and he will be full of enthusiasm. He is prepared to try new things and make any project into a success. Significant months for him are June, July, and August. He must make the most out of these months and focus all his energy on being optimistic and stay determined. He also needs to make sure that those around him stay positive as well. If he stays his course and uses his motivation to drive things forward then success will be his. He might also travel overseas for work,” he says.

Aditya’s advice for Shivin Narang this year would be to choose passion over skill, adventure over comfort, intuition over logic and faith over fear.

“Shivin Narang should not be afraid of what others will think. He must take calculated risks. The slow and steady approach will increase his chances for long-term success rather than taking a drastic step. He should be open to others ideas and perspectives, but don’t stay bound by them.”

“Shivin should keep a track of what he wants to accomplish and simply allot the time to work on it. He must remember that whenever we are in a hurry and in a competitive state of mind, our creativity gets disrupted.”

“Whatever Shivin Narang chooses, be it films or TV, he should constantly work and continue being a public figure. Any sort of regrets will not serve him now. He should embrace changes and look forward to a new direction with your long-term happiness in mind,” adds Aditya, wishing him good luck.

