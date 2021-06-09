Pearl V Puri has been breaking the internet over the past few days after he was arrested for r*ping a minor. Since then, the entire TV industry and its fans have gone in a state of shock. From Ekta Kapoor to many of his co-actors like Anita Hassanandani, all have stood in his support and yesterday; we saw Divya Khosla Kumar taking his side too. Today, yet again in a post on social media, the actress has demanded bail for the Naagin3 actor.

Yes! You heard that right. Divya went on to state that Pearl is already going through a lot as his father passed away recently and his mother is suffering from a life-threatening disease, so who will fight for him? Well, keep scrolling further to check out her post.

Divya Khosla Kumar co-starred with Pearl V Puri in the music video Teri Aankhon Mein. She had earlier claimed that he was falsely accused and punished because of a marital conflict. Now, she took to her social media account to demand bail for the Naagin 3 actor.

In her recent post on Instagram, Divya Khosla Kumar shared that Pearl V Puri’s father passed away a few months back and that his mother is suffering from a life-threatening disease. She said that he has nobody to fight the case for him or to hire a lawyer for him and look into the intricacies.

“There were sm comments on my handle that why I’m trying to be the judge myself in the #pearlvpuri case.. well let me update you all a little further… Pearl’s father passed away a few months back, his mother is suffering from a life-threatening disease… Rape charges of a 5yr old have been put on Pearl for which there is no bail under the POSCO act.. now who will fight the case for him… who will hire a lawyer for him and look into all intricacies..,” she wrote.

Further, Divya Khosla Kumar added that Pearl should be granted bail so that he can fight his case and prove his innocence. “his alining mother is a senior citizen and starts crying every few seconds… He’s ready to fight his case and prove his innocence but at least release him on bail. He’s not running away anywhere, but why snatch the basic human right to defend himself? WHY ???????” Check out the post below:

