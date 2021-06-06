Pearl V Puri has been breaking the internet since yesterday, and it is not for a good reason at all. It is reported that the Naagin 3 actor has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for r*ping a minor girl. Although his co-stars and other actors from the TV fraternity have stood in his support, nothing has been proved yet. Ekta Kapoor went on to claim that she has proof that the minor’s father has framed the actor. But it looks like the Vasai DCP has something else to say.

Advertisement

Pearl has been sent into 14-day judicial custody after he was presented in court on Saturday. Reportedly the actor was arrested on Friday night on r*pe charges. Ekta, who has worked with the actor, stood in complete support of him and accused the minor’s father of false allegations. Many actors too spoke in his favour and claimed that they know Puri could not commit such a heinous crime. But it looks like indeed he was at fault as the DCP claims to have proof against him. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Twitter from the press conference, while speaking with the media, Vasai DCP, Sanjay Kumar Patil opened up about the Pearl V Puri case. He revealed that the complaint was filed by the victim’s father at the Versova Police station. The DCP continued to mention that the complaint was later transferred to the Waliv police station. He shared that the case was registered at Waliv police station under the POCSO Act.

The DCP revealed that the victim’s statement had been taken by the police officials. He mentioned that a medical examination was also conducted and added that Pearl V Puri had been arrested. Patil further shared that the victim’s mother used to work in the same show in which the accused played a lead role, because of which the victim visited the sets. The DCP further revealed that the victim is 12 years old. He shared that the accused has been sent to judicial custody under the court’s order. Check out the video below:

DCP STATEMENT on minor girl case pic.twitter.com/E7MmI8AePa — ѵσ૨ƒ૨εµ∂ε (@_Listzomaniac) June 5, 2021

Now only time will tell that who is speaking the truth and if Pearl and Ekta are telling the truth or not? What do you think about this case? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: When Kapil Reportedly Didn’t Allow Sunil Grover To Promote His Film But The Latter Then Clarified!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube