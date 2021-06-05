Television actress Sonalika Joshi, who shot to fame as Madhavi Bhide aka Madhavi Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, tried something different and looked stunning. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, it’s her in a vamp avatar during a past photoshoot.

In these pictures from her past photoshoot, Sonalika looked fierce and a person we wouldn’t want to cross in a black and golden ensemble complete with heavy jewellery. Scroll down and take a look at the pictures.

Sharing the picture on August 9, 2019, Sonalika Joshi, aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhavi Bhide, wrote, “VAMPISH Looks !!! (my photo shoot) …..something very different from simple sophisticated MADHAVI.😊(which i m playing since 11 years)..&nw i m looking forward to it (something again challenging )…..Actors are always Hungry to play different roles…& has to b ..&so i m😊💃 ….”

In the pictures, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress looked killer in a black ghagra paired with a black and gold blouse. Taking about the blouse, the bodice and sleeves’ end featured a similar goldwork design while the remaining was net. Sonalika Joshi completed the look with heavy bangles on both hands, a multi-layered neckpiece, a huge anklet and a nose ring. She opted to leave it loose for her hair and finished the look with a big red bindi and matching lipstick.

Sonalika Joshi’s ‘vampish’ photoshoot attracted both positive and negative reviews. While one fan commented, “Bhut jada ache lagte ho aap,” another fan had the exact opposite reaction. This user wrote, “Aap bhut gandi lagrahe ho is photo may madhavi bhabhi kay charector may ache lagte hai.”

What do you think of her look? Do let us know in the comments. Also, for more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

