We’re waiting for Disha Vakani’s comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for eternity now. Each and every fan of her has been through lots of speculations, but only god knows when she will make a return. Just like us, even her co-stars are desperately waiting to work with her. One such is Sonalika Joshi.

For the unversed, Sonalika Joshi plays the character of Madhvi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, she shared a best friend-like bond with Disha aka Daya. So, it’s quite obvious that she is missing all the fun she used to do with her friend.

Back in 2019, Ambika Ranjankar, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Sonalika Joshi were indulged in a small chat with TV Times. They were asked if they are missing Disha Vakani in the show. Each had her own way of describing her absence, but the best answer came out of Sonalika’s mouth.

Sonalika Joshi said, “Miss toh karte hai. Obviously karte hai kyuki uske (Disha Vakani) bohot kide hote the. Bohot silent kide hote the. Situational hote the” (We obviously miss her because of her mischiefs. She was silent yet mischievous).

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer shared it’s annoying how fans keep asking him about Disha‘s return.

Speaking to Times Of India, he said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”

What about you? Do you miss Disha Vakani in the show? Share with us through comments.

