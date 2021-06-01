Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has been in news over his troubled marriage. For a long time, rumours were rife that the actor was having a tough time with his wife Nisha Rawal. He even reacted to the reports and rubbished it all. But it seems the rumours were indeed true. Things have gotten way too serious and the actor has been arrested over assault charges.

For the unversed, it was just yesterday when Karan reacted to the news of a troubled marriage. He mentioned that things were completely fine between him and Nisha. Just not that, he also stated that his wife had been taking care of him amid the pandemic and the rumours have been disturbing for them.

Latest reports suggest that Karan Mehra was arrested last night for allegedly assaulting wife Nisha Rawal. He was in the lockup for the entire night and has only gotten a bail today morning. Currently, he is at the Goregaon Police Station and the Mumbai Police is recording his statement.

Police also mentioned that Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been at loggerheads since quite a long time. The couple is already going through divorce proceedings at a family court. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday against the case filed by his wife.

Further details suggest that Karan allegedly pushed his wife against the wall. She hurt her head, following which she called the police. An FIR under section IPC section 336 and 337 has been filed.

The couple tied the knot way back in November, 2012. They are even blessed with a 4-year-old son, Kavish.

Just yesterday, Karan Mehra had reacted to the reports of a troubled marriage with Nisha Rawal and stated it untrue!

