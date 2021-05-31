Recently there was news about former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra’s troubled marriage. It was being said that the actor and his wife Nisha Rawal are facing trouble in their paradise, and they were trying to sort their differences out. But amidst all these rumours, Mehra has finally broken silence about the same.

It was earlier reported that Karan, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming Punjabi project, has not been able to spend enough quality time with his wife Nisha, who is in Mumbai with their son Kavish. The reason behind the trouble in their marriage was touted to be this distance. Although Rawal had rubbished this news earlier and now, the YRKKH actor has given clarity on the same. Keep reading further.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Mehra has revealed his side of the story. He shared that the last two weeks have been stressful for him as he tested positive for COVID-19. He said, “Imagine, I am unwell, and in mourning and I had to exert myself and talk to the media! It was crazy. I was not in the frame of mind but had to set things straight. Nisha has been taking care of me through Covid.”

With this statement, it becomes very clear that all seems to be well between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal.

Karan was shooting in Punjab, felt body ache, and with a bit of exertion, he felt tired. Sensing it could be Covid, he got tested, which turned out negative, but the symptoms persisted. He later returned to Mumbai and got tested again, but the next three tests were negative.

Karan Mehra also revealed that it was funny at one point, as just when he was beginning to feel better, he tested positive. The actor shared that it was a tough time, and he is recovering now. We hope that the actor recovers soon and leads a happy life with his wife, Nisha Rawal.

