The much-awaited moment is finally here! Amitabh Bachchan has finally entered the 1000 crore club in the post-pandemic era. Big B has had seven releases, the biggest being Kalki 2898 AD, which helped him achieve the massive milestone. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in leading roles, the epic dystopian science fiction film has added 642.45 crores to its kitty from India alone. And with those massive collections, it has pushed as many as three Indian actors into the 1000 crore club.

Amitabh Bachchan at the box office (post-Covid)

Since the end of the pandemic, Big has had as many as seven releases. He has had more misses than hits, but two big films, Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD, helped him achieve the 1000 crore milestone.

Take a look at the box office collections of Amitabh Bachchan’s films in the post-pandemic era below:

Chehre – 3.50 crores

Jhund – 17.25 crores

Runway 34 – 32 crores

Brahmastra Part One – Shiva – 268 crores

Goodbye – 6.75 crores

Uunchai – 31.68 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 642.45 crores

Total – 1001.43 crores

Indian actors who have previously achieved the milestone!

As many as five Indian actors have now made box office collections of 1000 crores in the post-pandemic era alone. Shah Rukh Khan, with Pathaan and Jawan, was the first Indian actor to do so. Ranbir Kapoor soon followed the lead with Animal and Brahmastra. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas entered the coveted club with Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan is the latest one to join the league!

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is now gearing up for his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth led Vettaiyan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

