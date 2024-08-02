Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (After 28 Days): Lakshya Starrer Proves Content Is King; Delivers 20% ROI Amid Big-Budget Flops

Kill has defied expectations to emerge as a significant box office player. The film, which stars relative newcomers Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, has bucked the trend of big-budget flops dominated by established stars.

In its fourth week, Kill collected 1.78 crore. The film’s 28-day net India total stands at 24.15 crore – a gross total of 28.50 crore. On the overseas front, Kill collected 19 crore, taking its worldwide total to 47.50 crore.

The movie is expected to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 30. However, the official announcement has not been made yet. Considering the tentative OTT release date, the film has sufficient time to attract as many viewers to the theatre as possible.

In Week 5, the film will face a further screen crunch as two new Bollywood films are releasing today—Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz is also doing well at the Box Office.

The factors mentioned above leave little room for Kill to earn big money at the box office. Despite this, the good news is that Kill has already made back its production cost.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film has not only entertained audiences but has also proven to be a financially successful venture. With a production budget of 20 crores, Kill has already made a profit of 4.15 crore, equating to a commendable 20% return on investment. This financial success is particularly noteworthy in an industry grappling with high-profile box office failures.

In a time when established superstars are delivering flop after flop and incurring huge losses with their films, Kill definitely deserves a round of applause. The film starred newbie Lakshya and two up-and-coming actors, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. It made it to this stage solely due to its content, which was praised by both the audience and critics alike.

Kill is a great example of how strong content can triumph over perceived disadvantages, such as having a relatively new cast.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: July Box Office Collection 2024: Hindi Films Earn Only 37.76% Of July 2023’s Mammoth 466 Crore, Dhanush + Kamal Haasan Outshine Bollywood – Stats Decoded

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News