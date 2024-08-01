Dhanush’s latest film, Raayan, directed by the star himself, continues its steady box office run despite a daily drop in collections since Monday. Keep reading to know more!

The film’s performance remains decent, with Raayan collecting approximately 4 crore on its first Wednesday, a 15% drop from its Tuesday total. This brings its India net total to 57.40 crore. Raayan is rapidly closing in on surpassing the 68 crore mark set by Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna’s horror-comedy Aranmanai 4.

The film’s performance across different languages is noteworthy. The primary language, Tamil, has contributed a substantial 48.75 crore to the total. The Telugu version has added 7.45 crore, while the Hindi version has garnered 1.2 crore. Raayan is on the verge of achieving the significant 50 crore mark in Tamil alone.

Expanding its footprint beyond India, Raayan has amassed a remarkable 29 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to 96.73 crore. This positions the film to potentially dethrone Aranmanai 4 from the #3 spot of the highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2024.

Raayan has already outperformed major releases like Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller (67.99 crore), Ayalaan (76.41 crore), and Garudan (61.33 crore). With its momentum showing no signs of slowing down, Raayan’s next target after Aranmanai 4 is to match the might of Maharaja’s 109.13 crore. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 holds the #1 spot with 146.58 crore worldwide.

As Raayan’s box office journey unfolds, all eyes are set to see if this Dhanush film can surpass Indian 2. Will Raayan emerge as the ultimate box office champion of the year?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

