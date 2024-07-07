Aranmanai 4 was a savior for the entire Tamil film industry, as before it, none of the films worked this year. Of course, the franchise factor worked in favor, and it got a major boost due to the content that received a thumbs-up from the ticket-buying audience. Yesterday, we reported its closing collection at the worldwide box office, in which it emerged as the second 100-crore grosser of Kollywood in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sundar C, the fourth installment of the Aranmanai franchise was released in theatres on 3rd May 2024. Upon its release, it received mixed to positive reviews from critics. Globally, it turned out to be the most successful film in the franchise, surpassing its predecessors by a considerable margin and also emerging as the first 100 crore grosser in the franchise.

Aranmanai 4 ended its run at the Indian box office by earning 68 crores net. It’s a good result considering the budget of 40 crores. If compared with the domestic collection, the film isn’t a huge success, but returns are good enough to celebrate. If we remove the cost from the domestic collection of 68 crores, the horror comedy stands at returns of 28 crores. If calculated further, the profit stands at 70%.

So, Aranmanai 4 is a clean theatrical success, and it encourages the makers to churn out another installment of the franchise. Talking about the global response, the film did a decent business in the overseas market by amassing 20 crores gross. Adding this to the Indian gross collection of 80.24 crores, the Sundar C directorial raked in 100.24 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the film became the second global 100-crore grosser of the Tamil film industry in 2024 after Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

