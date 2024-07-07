Shah Rukh Khan made a fantastic comeback in Bollywood with Pathaan, but in the true sense, he set the box office on fire with Jawan. His collaboration with Atlee turned out to be the biggest Bollywood affair of all time. The action thriller is now all set to achieve milestones in Japan. But will it be able to surpass the footfalls of Siddharth Anand‘s directorial? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

For those who have missed out on the good news, Jawan will be released in Japan on November 29, 2024. During its theatrical run, the Atlee directorial had minted 1164 crores at the worldwide box office. With the upcoming phase, it is expected to enter the 1200 crore club and achieve new heights. Given the popularity of SRK in the overseas circuit, that is very much likely to happen!

Top 10 Indian ticket-sales in Japan on opening day

Indian movies have previously worked wonders at the Japanese box office. No brainer, SS Rajamouli holds the record with his historical fiction film, RRR, of registering the highest footfalls on the opening day. The list also includes biggies like Salaar, Saaho, Baahubali 2, and Brahmastra, among others.

Take a look at the top 10 opening day footfalls by Indian films in Japan below:

RRR: 8230 Saaho: 6510 Pathaan: 2220 Salaar: 2200 Rangasthalam: 1610 Baahubali 2: 1380 Tiger 3: 1300 Dangal: 1260 KGF Chapter 2: 1090 Brahmastra: 1010

Will Shah Rukh Khan beat his own Pathaan?

Practically, RRR is a tough nail to crack leading the list with some remarkable numbers. But Pathaan clocked in 2.22K footfalls on its opening day. Given the success of Jawan worldwide in the first phase, there must be a lot of anticipation for the film. It is now to be seen whether Shah Rukh Khan will be able to break his own record and achieve a new spot in the Top 3.

More about Jawan

Jawan also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made special appearances.

