Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a glorious run at the box office across the globe. After taking an earth-shattering start by just missing the 200 crore mark, the biggie has maintained a stronghold, and even during weekdays, the collection has been good. As per the latest development, the mark of 100 crores has been crossed in North America (USA and Canada), and that, too, before the completion of the opening week.

Post Baahubali 2, Prabhas has developed a strong audience base for himself in selected international circuits, especially in the USA and Canada. The benefit of the same was enjoyed by his latest release, which did really well during the extended opening week (including premieres). As a result, his magnum opus has emerged as the third highest-grossing Tollywood film of all time in the North American market.

As per the recent update, Kalki 2898 AD has earned over $12 million at the North American box office. In Indian currency, it stands at over 100.21 crores gross. With this, it has become the third film from the Telugu film industry to hit the 100-crore milestone. Before this, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR have achieved this feat.

As the second weekend is just around the corner, the Prabhas starrer is moving towards the lifetime of RRR at a brisk pace. For those who don’t know, RRR did a business of around 127 crores gross in North America. Currently, RRR is the second highest-grossing Tollywood film in North America. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the top with 183.40 crores gross.

Interestingly, the top 5 Tollywood films in North America comprise only SS Rajamouli-directed films and the films featuring Prabhas. After Kalki 2898 AD, the fourth spot is grabbed by Salaar (74.50 crores gross), and Baahubali: The Beginning is in the fifth position with 70.50 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

