Prabhas doesn’t need any holiday season to bring in big numbers. In fact, whenever his film strikes the right chord with the audience, it’s the festive season at the box office. The same is happening with his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, which is enjoying a superb run at ticket windows and has already surpassed several big successes in the post-COVID era. Keep reading to know more!

During the first three days itself, the magnum opus did a fantastic business and smoothly entered the 200 crore club. On the fourth day, it made a smashing entry into the 300 crore club at the Indian box office. There was an obvious drop during regular working days, but the film is minting enough to end up being among the top grossers. In the latest development, the biggie has already crossed the domestic lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

On day 6 (Tuesday), Kalki 2898 AD earned 27-29 crores at the Indian box office, thus taking the domestic total to 369-371 crores net. With this, it has crossed the lifetime of Jailer (345 crores) and Leo (342 crores), thus becoming the 8th highest net grosser in India (Indian films) in the post-pandemic era. The next big target is Prabhas’ own Salaar (407 crores).

By Tomorrow, Kalki 2898 AD will enter the 400 crore club in India, and during the second weekend, it is expected to witness massive growth. So, as of now, the film is in a safe position to enter the 500-crore club.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian net grossers at the Indian box office (post-COVID):

KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Animal – 554 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Salaar 407 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 369-371 crores Jailer – 345 crores Leo – 342 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

