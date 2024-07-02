Jatt & Juliet 3 At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 5): Diljit Dosanjh-Neeru Bajwa Starrer Crosses The 50 Crore Mark

Punjabi cinema received a much-needed boost with the release of Jatt and Juliet 3. Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s highly anticipated Punjabi romantic comedy, Jatt & Juliet 3, has swept hearts and the box office worldwide. In just five days, it crossed the 50 crore milestone. Read on!

Jatt & Juliet 3 continues its impressive run at the box office. Despite the usual Monday dip, the film collected 2.15 crore domestically, bringing its net India total to 18.75 crore (gross India total of 22.12 crore).

However, the true story unfolds overseas, where Jatt & Juliet 3 has emerged as a global phenomenon. The film has raked in a staggering 28.5 crore in international markets. Combining domestic and international collections, Jatt & Juliet 3 has crossed a significant milestone – a worldwide gross total of 50.62 crore in just five days!

This early success is a promising sign for the film’s theatrical run. With the coveted 100 crore mark in sight (a feat only achieved by Carry On Jatta 3 in the Punjabi film industry), all eyes are on the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer.

Jatt & Juliet 3 Scores Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

The romantic comedy scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a Punjabi film worldwide, grossing approximately 48.10 crore in 4 days. This surpasses the previous record holder, Carry On Jatta 3, which earned 44.50 crore in its opening weekend.

Despite facing competition from the pan-India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, Jatt and Juliet 3 performed exceptionally well internationally, collecting 28.50 crore overseas. While the domestic total of 19.60 crore (4 days gross) fell short of Carry On Jatta 3, the film’s international success propelled it to the top spot for a Punjabi opening weekend.

With a strong audience reception, Jatt and Juliet 3 is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

