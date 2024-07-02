Kalki 2898 AD remains unstoppable at the box office. The Nag Ashwin directorial is breaking records at the ticket windows every day. Within five days, the epic dystopian has now beaten the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) to become Prabhas’ fifth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The film has been maintaining an exceptional hold at the box office. It was released on June 27, 2024, and box office collections of 112.15 crores were accumulated within the first extended weekend. Monday turned out to be another surprise, as the earnings exceeded expectations, with 16.15 crores more coming in.

All in all, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) currently stands at 128.65 crores. Prabhas rules the list of Highest-grossing Hindi dubbed films with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed 511 crores in its lifetime. He, in fact, dominates the top 10 list with as many as four other films.

Prabhas’ latest outing with Nag Ashwin has pushed Baahubali to the last position. Take a look at Prabhas’ highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed films below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 511 crores

Salaar: 152 crores

Saaho: 149 crores

Adipurush: 147 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: 128.65 crores (5 days)

Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crores

One may say this is just the beginning, and if Kalki maintains its strong hold at the box office, it will end up placing much higher on the list. As visible, the next target is Adipurush, which will hopefully be surpassed in a day or two. From there, it will be a cakewalk to the top 2 as Saaho and Salaar do not have a huge margin!

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

