Prabhas has done it again. He has managed a very good opening number for his film, not just in the regional version but also in the Hindi version. It was a humble beginning with Baahubali: The Beginning, though, but ever since then, he has consistently scored in the 10s, 20s, 30s and 40s for the first-day collections. Barring Radhe Shyam, which looked doomed when its first trailer arrived, Prabhas has been driving the box office rather consistently.

In fact, exactly the same time last year when Adipurush arrived, the film had taken an excellent start of 36 crores. However, 2024 is a different year, and hence, everything has to be done with caution. One is not seeing those 20 crores and 30 crores opening day numbers anymore, and survival is the key. In such a scenario, if Kalki 2898 AD has arrived and done what it has in the Hindi version alone, then it’s truly remarkable.

This is how the first-day collections of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrers look like:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – 41 crores Adipurush – 36 crores Saaho – 24.40 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 22.50 crores Salaar – 15.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 5.15 crores Radhe Shyam – 4.40 crores

As can be seen, the film has stayed below Saaho and is far ahead of his last yearend release, Salaar. Adipurush was always going to be quite far away, while Baahubali: The Conclusion was going to be unassailable. The film has still overachieved when compared to the expectations that one had from it until around 10 days. Now, for the sake of the industry, one hopes that the momentum continues for Kalki 2898 AD.

