Dull period at theatres has come to an end. Five months after Fighter took an opening of 24.60 crores and stayed on to be the only film to cross the 20 crores mark at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has arrived and managed a very good number. The signs were always there that the film would open around the 15 crores mark but then there was a positive wave around 5-7 days back and that started tilting the favour towards 20 crores+ Day One.

This is what happened, as the film has collected 22.5 crores in just the Hindi version. That’s quite good because 2024 has been a largely full year when it comes to big opening days, and the majority of successes are more of word-of-mouth affairs rather than huge openings. In that sense, one has to credit the team of Kalki 2898 AD for ensuring find enough hype prior to release that the first day has finally turned out to be good with audiences finally stepping in right at the onset instead of waiting for feedback to come in.

That said, a lot of this also boils down to the expectations that have gone so low in the last few months that 5 crores opening is considered fair, 10 crores as decent, 15 crores is good, and anything above 20 crores is good. From that perspective, Kalki 2898 AD has been finding good traction because if one looks at things in perspective, then exactly a year back, Prabhas’ own Adipurush had opened at 36 crores, and that too with all the negativity surrounding it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

